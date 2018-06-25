UIPM 2018 Pentathlon World Cup Final Astana: More Success for Korea With Mixed Relay Silver

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

There was more success for Korea on the final day of the UIPM 2018 Pentathlon World Cup Final as Kim Sunwoo and Lee Jihun teamed up to win a silver medal in the Mixed Relay.

The result meant that four Koreans will return home from the competition with medals after Jung Jinhwa and Jun Woongtae won men's individual gold and silver respectively.

The World Cup Final is the second most prestigious event on the Modern Pentathlon calendar, and now the Korean team can plan with even more confidence for the flagship event, the UIPM 2018 Pentathlon World Championships in Mexico City, Mexico in September.

Italy were the eventual winners of gold in the Mixed Relay after they came out on top of a thrilling duel with the younger Koreans throughout the Laser-Run discipline.

Kim managed to hold off the advances of her Italian rival, Alice Sotero, after starting the Laser-Run in first place but Riccardo de Luca emerged from the first shoot at the same time as Lee, ensuring a tense battle.

Again the two athletes left the shooting range at the same time as they embarked on their final lap, but the experienced De Luca proved too strong for the 22-year-old Lee in the second half of the final 800 circuit.

Kim said: "I focused on my shooting because I knew there were many athletes who are very good runners. I'm very happy."

Lee added: "My partner did very well in shooting and running to give me the No.2 position at the touch, and I never gave up. De Luca is a good runner and I tried to keep up with him. The silver medal is good, I'm so happy."

The elite Korean pentathlon team is enjoying another excellent season, with two more years to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Jung Jinhwa is now No.1 in the men's world rankings, with Jun Woongtae at No.2 and Lee Jihun at No.15. All three athletes have won men's individual gold medals during the UIPM 2018 Pentathlon World Cup season.

On the women's side, Kim Sunwoo is the highest-ranked Korean at No.27. She has won the individual gold medal at the UIPM Junior World Championships for two years in succession.