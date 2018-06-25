CIMC is "Producing" Stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia is in full swing, but CIMC now is doing something special for the year of 2022. Recently, CIMC Yangzhou Base is engaged in the construction of the stadium for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium.

The whole stadium will consist of 990 modular containers and seven storeys, and the whole project will be completed in June of 2020. It will be a large stadium built of modular containers for the first time in the world, and it will also be the first "green stadium" that is detachable, mobile and recyclable in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

990 Modular Containers "Doing Magic"



"Strictly speaking, we are not 'building' but 'creating' this stadium," said project manager Wang Fei.

Each one of the 990 modular containers is about 6×2.5×2.5m (L×W×H). After being designed and decorated with different colors and patterns at the time of on-site assembly, the sample container is furnished with a well-outfitted bathroom, tangerine inner wall, black partition and champagne gold hall, which looks like a modern star hotel.

How can a large stadium be built of small containers? Wang Fei explained, after the site is selected, the framework of the entire stadium is constructed with a steel structure. Then, containers are put in place like Lego building blocks, and finally painting and decoration are carried out. That is how a modern stadium comes into being.

"Detachable, Mobile and Recyclable" is the Core Competency

"The prefabricated modular structure makes it possible to use less material and gives rise to less waste and emissions, and three years may be saved for the whole construction. This is not the biggest benefit," continued Wang Fei, "It is always a headache in regard to putting a stadium into further use after an international event, especially for a comparatively small area."

This stadium is a detachable modular building, so it can be reused for other competitions in other places and be pieced together into several small venues. The modules can even be completely converted into economically affordable housing or refugee housing. Moreover, the site where the original stadium stands can be quickly turned into a green park.

Qatar Official: CIMC Exceeded Expectations

"The FIFA World Cup Qatar Organizing Committee has chosen us to build the world's first large stadium composed of modular containers, because we can do this job well," said Wang Fei. According to Zhao Youshan, general manager of CIMC Yangzhou Base, "We have exported modular buildings since 2005. We have undertaken projects worldwide, and our technology is internationally leading. Last year, we built modular containers for Brazil's Antarctic research station, representing a new highlight of cooperation between the two BRICS countries."

Not long before the opening of the FIFA World Cup Russia, an official of the FIFA World Cup Qatar Organizing Committee came to CIMC Tonglee and inspected three sample containers. He was greatly satisfied: "Your product quality has exceeded my expectations. We hope to work together with your company to build this magic stadium."

