

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) is nearing a deal to sell a unit that makes large industrial engines to private-equity firm Advent International for $3 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal, if completed, could be announced on Monday, the report said. Advent appears to have beaten out Cummins Inc. in an auction for the businesses.



The sale is another step in Chief Executive John Flannery's push to simplify the beleaguered company after years of underperformance, by selling $20 billion worth of assets by the end of next year. GE last month agreed to sell its railroad division in a complex deal worth $11 billion.



But investors are waiting for a major portfolio update expected to come soon. Mr. Flannery continues to preach that 'everything is on the table,' including a breakup of the 126-year-old company.



Recently, General Electric, one of the original components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has been replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the blue-chip index. The change comes into effect prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 26.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX