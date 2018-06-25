

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will require CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) and CRH Americas Materials, Inc. to divest an aggregate quarry in Rocky Gap, Virginia, in order to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Pounding Mill Quarry Corporation.



The Department's Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to block the proposed transaction. At the same time, the Department filed a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the Department's competitive concerns.



According to the Department's complaint, both CRH and Pounding Mill produce and sell aggregate. CRH also produces and sells asphalt concrete. Aggregate is an essential input in asphalt concrete. Aggregate and asphalt concrete are the primary materials used to build, pave, and repair roads.



The complaint alleges that, for a significant number of customers in southern West Virginia, CRH and Pounding Mill are two of only three competitive sources of aggregate qualified by the West Virginia Department of Transportation. According to the complaint, the loss of horizontal, head-to-head competition between CRH and Pounding Mill would likely result in higher prices for aggregate customers in that area.



The complaint also alleged that the acquisition would raise vertical competition concerns. Only one company, a recent entrant, competes with CRH to supply asphalt concrete in southern West Virginia. That company relies on Pounding Mill to supply the aggregate it needs to manufacture asphalt concrete.



According to the complaint, if CRH were to acquire its rival's source of aggregate, it would have the incentive and ability to disadvantage its rival by withholding this essential input or supplying it on less favorable terms, resulting in higher prices for the sale of asphalt concrete in southern West Virginia.



Under the terms of the proposed settlement, CRH must divest the Pounding Mill quarry in Rocky Gap, Virginia and related assets to an acquirer approved by the United States. This structural divestiture remedies the competitive harm resulting from the elimination of a significant aggregate competitor and provides an alternative source of aggregate for CRH's only asphalt concrete competitor.



The settlement also includes, consistent with other antitrust settlements in this administration, several provisions designed to improve the effectiveness of the decree and the Division's future ability to enforce it.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX