

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday as investors shrugged off the positive lead from Wall Street as well as the surge in crude oil prices on Friday amid worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and on a stronger yen.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to block Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and also block additional technology exports to Beijing.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 102.37 points or 0.45 percent to 22,414.46, off a low of 22,383.60 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Sony is rising 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, JGC Corp. and Chiyoda Corp. are rising more than 3 percent, while Daiwa Securities and Toyo Seikan Group are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent, while Trend Micro, Subaru Corp. and Maruha Nichiro are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final April results for its leading and coincident indexes today. Also, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to release its latest summary of opinions.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday following a rally by energy stocks, as the price of crude oil spiked higher on news out of the closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. Traders largely shrugged off lingering trade concerns even as President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.



The Nasdaq dipped 20.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,692.82, while the Dow climbed 119.19 points or 0.5 percent to 24,580.89 and the S&P 500 rose 5.13 points or 0.2 percent to 2,754.89.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Friday. The German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.7 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Friday after OPEC agreed to raise output but neglected to say by how much. WTI crude for August delivery soared $3.04 or 4.6 percent to $68.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX