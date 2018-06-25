

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday amid worries about U.S.-China trade tensions after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to bar Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and also block additional technology exports to Beijing. Crude oil prices eased in Asian trades after surging on Friday.



The Australian market is flat after opening higher following the mostly positive cues from Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices after the OPEC meeting. Gains by energy and mining stocks were offset by weakness in the banking sector.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 0.60 points or 0.01 percent to 6,225.80, after touching a high of 6,250.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 1.60 points or 0.03 percent to 6,323.70.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is rising almost 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is adding more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is up 1 percent.



Gold miner Evolution Mining is advancing 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent after gold prices edged higher.



Oil stocks are also gaining following a surge in crude oil prices after the OPEC meeting. Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search are advancing almost 2 percent each.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking is down 0.1 percent, while National Australia Bank and Westpac are edging higher by 0.1 percent each.



Commonwealth Bank said it will demerge and list its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, while Comminsure is also subject to a strategic review. The bank shares are declining almost 1 percent.



Metcash reported a full-year loss of A$149.5 million and also announced a A$125 million share buyback. Shares of the IGA and Foodland supermarkets supplier are gaining almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7429, up from US$0.7404 on Friday.



The Japanese market is declining as investors shrugged off the positive lead from Wall Street as well as the surge in crude oil prices amid worries about U.S.-China trade tensions and on a stronger yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 102.37 points or 0.45 percent to 22,414.46, off a low of 22,383.60 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is adding 0.4 percent and Sony is rising 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.5 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, JGC Corp. and Chiyoda Corp. are rising more than 3 percent, while Daiwa Securities and Toyo Seikan Group are higher by more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent, while Trend Micro, Subaru Corp. and Maruha Nichiro are declining more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see final April results for its leading and coincident indexes today. Also, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to release its latest summary of opinions.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also lower, while Indonesia and Malaysia are edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday following a rally by energy stocks, as the price of crude oil spiked higher on news out of the closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria. Traders largely shrugged off lingering trade concerns even as President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.



The Nasdaq dipped 20.14 points or 0.3 percent to 7,692.82, while the Dow climbed 119.19 points or 0.5 percent to 24,580.89 and the S&P 500 rose 5.13 points or 0.2 percent to 2,754.89.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Friday. The German DAX Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.7 percent.



Crude oil prices rose Friday after OPEC agreed to raise output but neglected to say by how much. WTI crude for August delivery soared $3.04 or 4.6 percent to $68.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades, crude oil prices slipped $0.24 or 0.35 percent to $68.34.



