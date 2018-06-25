

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) said that it will demerge its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses, and undertake a strategic review of its general insurance business, including a potential sale. These initiatives will result in the creation of a leading independent wealth management business and enable CBA to enhance its focus on its core banking businesses in Australia and New Zealand and create a simpler, better bank. CBA will undertake a strategic review of CommInsure General Insurance, including a potential sale.



The demerged business, CFS Group, will include CBA's Colonial First State, Colonial First State Global Asset Management or CFSGAM, Count Financial, Financial Wisdom and Aussie Home Loans businesses.



The Chairman of CFS Group will be John Mulcahy. A search for the Chief Executive Officer of CFS Group is underway.



As an independent business, CFS Group can enable CFSGAM to realise its full potential for its customers and staff and, as a result, the previously announced Initial Public Offering of CFSGAM will no longer proceed.



CBA said that its salaried financial advice business, Commonwealth Financial Planning, will be retained by CBA and will form part of its consumer financial services business within its Retail Banking Services Division.



The demerger does not impact the 20-year strategic distribution partnership with AIA in relation to bank customers. The partnership will also extend to the CFS Group. CFS Group's customers will be able to benefit from AIA's innovation in life insurance including a focus on digital engagement, together with the benefits and synergies of global scale and specialisation.



CBA noted that it will provide further details on its strategy as part of its 2018 Annual Results announcement on 8 August.



Implementation of the demerger is subject to final CBA Board, shareholder and regulatory approvals under a scheme of arrangement. If approved, the demerger is expected to complete in 2019. Further details on the demerger will be provided to CBA shareholders in due course.



CBA shareholders will receive shares in CFS Group proportional to their existing CBA shareholding, while retaining their existing CBA shares. CBA does not intend to retain any shareholding in CFS Group following the demerger.



As part of the strategic review of CommInsure General Insurance, CBA intends to explore the opportunity to further enhance its product and service offering to customers through a potential sale and partnership with a specialist insurance provider.



Separately, Chief Executive Officer of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Matt Comyn, has announced six appointments and changes to the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), including simplifying the Bank's structure.



Nigel Williams has been appointed Chief Risk Officer or CRO and will join the Bank on 5 November 2018. Nigel has more than 30 years of experience in banking, including 15 years at ANZ as CRO and previously Head of Institutional Banking in Australia and in New Zealand. Nigel will play an important role in improving credit risk, operational risk and compliance at a critical time for the Bank.



David Cohen has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and will be moving from his current role as Chief Risk Officer, effective from 5 November 2018.



Pascal Boillat has been appointed Group Executive Enterprise Services and Chief Information Officer, with responsibility for all technology and operations across the Bank, and will join on 1 October 2018. Pascal brings more than 30 years of experience, most recently from Deutsche Bank where he was Global Group Chief Information Officer. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Pascal was head of operations and technology for Fannie Mae, and before that worked at Citi.



Sian Lewis has been appointed Group Executive Human Resources and will commence in the role, effective from 1 August 2018. Sian joined CBA in 2014 and currently leads more than 2,500 people across our customer contact centres. Prior to joining CBA, Sian spent nine years at Westpac working across retail and business banking, including as head of NSW retail network.



Andrew Hinchliff has been appointed Group Executive Institutional Banking and Markets, effective from 1 August 2018. Andrew joined CBA in 2015 as Executive General Manager Global Markets after more than 15 years in global institutional banking and markets roles with Goldman Sachs, and earlier at Credit Suisse First Boston. Andrew will be responsible for leading the banking and global markets divisions servicing CBA's Institutional clients.



Angus Sullivan has been appointed Group Executive Retail Banking Services, effective from 1 July 2018. Angus is currently Acting Group Executive Retail Banking Services and joined CBA in 2012, where he has led the retail strategy, retail products division, payments innovation and most recently the retail branch network.



The Retail Banking Services or RBS division will now include Bankwest. In addition, following the announced demerger of Colonial First State, RBS will also include Commonwealth Financial Planning, reflecting our ambition to deliver better customer outcomes through a new safer, simpler, and more scalable model for financial advice. RBS will also have responsibility for General Insurance while the strategic review of that business is underway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX