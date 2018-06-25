

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX, ABX.TO) provided an update on ongoing discussions with the Government of Tanzania concerning the proposed framework for Acacia Mining plc's operations in Tanzania.



Discussions between the Government of Tanzania and Barrick are constructive. Progress has been made on the drafting of definitive agreements necessary for the implementation of the proposed framework, Barrick Gold said.



Barrick said it is not providing a timetable for the completion of the discussions at this time. If Barrick is able to conclude discussions satisfactorily with the Government, the proposal will be provided to the Independent Committee of the Acacia Board of Directors for its consideration.



Barrick holds a 63.9 percent equity interest in Acacia, a publicly traded company listed on the London Stock Exchange that is operated independently of Barrick.



