

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the Phase III IMpower133 study met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival or OS and progression-free survival or PFS at its first interim analysis.



The study demonstrated that initial (first-line) treatment with the combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) helped people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone.



The TECENTRIQ-based combination also reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone. Safety for the TECENTRIQ and chemotherapy combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. These data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.



This is the fourth positive Phase III lung cancer study evaluating a TECENTRIQ-based combination to read out this year and the fifth positive study overall. Currently, Genentech has eight Phase III lung cancer studies underway evaluating TECENTRIQ alone or in combination with other medicines across different types of lung cancer.



IMpower133 is a Phase III, multicenter, double-blinded, randomized placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide versus chemotherapy (carboplatin plus etoposide) alone in chemotherapy-naïve people with ES-SCLC.



The study enrolled 403 people who were randomized equally (1:1) to receive: TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (Arm A), or Placebo in combination with carboplatin and etoposide (Arm B, control arm).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX