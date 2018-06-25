Inpeco Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Expertly Addressing Clinical Laboratories' Demand for Fast Results with Its Advanced Automation Solutions

Inpeco's deep understanding of automation processes, cost considerations, and customer expectations allows it to deliver industry-leading flexibility and ROI

SANTA CLARA, California, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global clinical laboratory automation market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Inpeco with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award for designing, implementing, and integrating world-class total laboratory automation (TLA) solutions. Rising labor costs and volumes of diagnostic testing have necessitated cost-effective and streamlined solutions, which Inpeco has efficiently delivered.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710156/FS_INPECO_Award.jpg

"Inpeco's comprehensive FlexLab solution for the TLA market combines unparalleled technological sophistication and scalability to address automation bottlenecks," said Divyaa Ravishankar Industry Principal. "Unlike competing solutions, FlexLab enables a range of automation modules to perform all routine tasks before, during, and after the analytical phase. Coupled with the ability to work with over 50 different analyzers of all major specialties, FlexLab has unmatched integration capabilities, uniquely supports complex installations with high workloads (above 10,000 samples per hour), and can be fully customized."

Additionally, Inpeco presents a portfolio of cutting-edge modules, along with extensive connectivity to vendors' analyzers, thereby making laboratory processes extremely flexible. Inpeco's solutions are used in more than 1,600 labs in 60 countries, and the leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) clinical lab suppliers Abbott and Siemens Healthineers distribute Inpeco's TLA systems.

Realizing the importance of automating and controlling the total testing process, Inpeco recently introduced ProTube, a new device for extra lab phases. This solution facilitates an accurate and fully traceable phlebotomy process, wherein samples can be tracked from the collection phase to final processing. ProTube eliminates common errors, such as patient and tube misidentification and mislabeled samples. With these solutions, the company has set new standards in diagnostics services as they reduce the need for trained personnel, while enhancing test quality.

"Inpeco's commitment to lean lab engineering practices optimizes workflows to generate a powerful return on investment (ROI)," noted Ravishankar. "The company is growing at a double-digit rate because of its ability to execute TLA solutions in underrepresented disciplines, such as microbiology. Currently, Inpeco is working toward automating evolving laboratory applications, such as anatomic pathology, thereby positioning itself for continued market leadership."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Inpeco

Inpeco is the global leader in process automation for Clinical Laboratories; the company engineers, develops and provides integrated solutions for a better patient-centric healthcare.

The Inpeco Group is a multinational company operating for over 20 years in the design, development and production of automation systems for clinical laboratories, where it has created pioneering automation and traceability solutions for samples and data. The Group, headquartered in Switzerland, runs own branches in Italy, Belgium and the United States.

With a turnover of around 150 million euros and over 1,600 installations in laboratories all over the world, the Inpeco Group invests 12% of its resources in Research and Development. Inpeco solutions guarantee the operators' safety by reducing any contact with biological samples and ensure the diagnostic process is free from errors - from blood drawing to result availability.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

