Gold Miner Aprelskoe Engages Vox Markets

Aprelskoe Limited, the Kyrgyz Republic focused gold exploration and development company, whose shares are traded on the J P Jenkins trading platform, is pleased to announce it has engaged Vox Markets to enhance its communications with investors.

Vox Markets offers a compliant platform which allows greater access to information to existing shareholders, and also gives Aprelskoe an audience of Fund Managers, Stockbrokers, Private Investors and Investment Managers who may be interested in developments at its gold asset in Kyrgyzstan.

Aprelskoe will shortly complete an initial fund raise and expects then to commence a drilling and exploration programme which is expected to see the maiden gold JORC resource of 49,000 oz increase to 100,000 oz and eventually in excess of 500,000 oz.

Aprelskoe is developing two highly prospective gold licences in the Tien Shan Gold Belt in the Kyrgyz Republic. The number of operating mines as well as active projects confirms the Tien Shan Belt as one of the most prospective gold belts in the world.

Aprelskoe Chief Financial Officer Robert Stubbs said: "We are pleased to engage Vox Markets, which will enable us to communicate the development of the Aprelskoe gold asset much more effectively with existing and potential investors."

