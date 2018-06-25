ACACIA MINING PLC - Report on Payments to Governments
25 June 2018
Publication of 2017 Payments to Government Report
Acacia has today published its 2017 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: http://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2018.aspx
