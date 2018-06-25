sprite-preloader
WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2018 | 08:01
PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Report on Payments to Governments

PR Newswire

London, June 22

25 June 2018

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Publication of 2017 Payments to Government Report

Acacia has today published its 2017 Payments to Governments Report following the UK Regulations governing the reporting of payments made by the extractive industry to Governments. The report can be downloaded from Acacia's website at: http://www.acaciamining.com/investors/reports/2018.aspx

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: http://www.acaciamining.com/ or contact:

Acacia Mining plc+44 (0) 20 7129 7150

Giles Blackham, Head of Investor Relations


© 2018 PR Newswire