Tectonic Gold Plc - Admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market

25 June 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Admission to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) is pleased to announce that trading in the 656,762,746 issued ordinary share of 0.01p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") will commence at 08.00 today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"). The Company's ISIN number is GB00B9276C59.

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the Lachlan Fold Belt in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Tectonic Gold's portfolio includes the outright licences for seven Tenements covering over 850km² in and adjacent to the New England Orogen in Queensland, eastern Australia. The lead project at Specimen Hill has over fifty drill holes intersecting gold mineralisation and is being progressed to resource definition. In addition, the company holds a 10 per cent. interest in, and the option to acquire a further 41 per cent. interest in, Elbrus Resources, which owns the Otava gold deposit near Kasperske Hory in the Czech Republic. Otava is an established IRGS style of gold deposit with a 1.5 million-ounce JORC Code compliant resource at an average grade of 7.29g/t Au.

The Directors believe that, with these assets and its highly experienced Australian technical team, Tectonic Gold is well placed to commence operations in gold exploration and that the Company has significant potential for growth. The Directors also believe that there is the potential for Tectonic Gold to become one of the world's lowest dollar-per-ounce of discovery cost gold exploration businesses.

In conjunction with Admission, the Company has raised £0.53 million (before expenses) through a placing of 16,500,000 Ordinary Shares and a subscription of 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares, in each case at a price of 2p per share.

Directors' Interests

On Admission, the interests of the Directors and their families (within the meaning set out in the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers) in the issued Ordinary Shares, all of which are beneficial, and the existence of which is known or could, with reasonable diligence, be ascertained by that Director, are as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of Ordinary Shares Bruce Fulton 6,467,358 0.98 Brett Boynton 137,139,590 20.88 Sam Quinn 2,512,000 0.38 Zeg Choudhry - -

Significant Shareholders

The Directors are aware of the following persons who will, directly or indirectly, jointly or severally, be interested in 3 per cent. or more of the issued Ordinary Shares at Admission:

Shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares Percentage of Ordinary Shares Blackbrook Nominees Pty Ltd* 42,057,570 6.40 Agfund Investments Pty Ltd* 33,646,055 5.12 Consolidated Resources Pte Ltd 20,741,422 3.16 PFTTJ Pty Ltd* 20,407,030 3.11 Peter Prentice 14,686,162 2.23

*controlled by Peter Prentice, a director of Signature Gold

Approximately 60 per cent of the Company's issued share capital will be in public hands at Admission.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document will be available at www.tectonicgold.com and at www.nexexchange.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

