AAC Technologies and Elliptic Labs Partner to Deliver an Ultrasound Reference Design for Speakers and Receivers

AAC Technologies' Receivers Will Now Support Ultrasonic Frequencies and Can Support Ultrasound Gestures Without Added Components

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / Elliptic Labs, innovator in ultrasound virtual sensors, and AAC Technologies, the leader in audio components, today announced they have joined forces to deliver a reference design in which AAC smartphone audio components and mechanical structures are certified for ultrasonic frequencies, thus giving the mobile market a range of receivers which support audio and ultrasound. Phone makers now have a low-cost solution for creating full-screen phones and adding ultrasound gestures and capabilities.

The Elliptic-AAC partnership announced today means that AAC audio components, used in majority of flagship smartphones, will now support ultrasound, thus designers don't need to add any other components to transmit ultrasonic frequencies. Elliptic Labs' ultrasound gesture technology also leverages the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE) so developers can add advanced touch-free interface technology to their products efficiently (see release).

Elliptic Labs' technology is already seen in the marketplace in the breakthrough smartphones from leading Chinese vendor Xiaomi, Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY® ultrasound virtual proximity sensor, uses the same technology in a phone's receiver, to replace the physical infrared hardware proximity sensor found in most smartphones with software, thereby extending their functional screen area all the way to the top edge of the device (see release).

"The direction of the smartphone market is clear, with any vendor that wishes to be competitive now scrambling to increase screen real estate," explained Laila Danielsen, president and CEO of Elliptic Labs. "The easiest, already-proven method is to move or remove the hardware components -- camera, speaker, proximity sensor and more -- from the top front screen. Using ultrasonic software is a least-expensive solution to achieve this improved design. A progressive leader like AAC sees that ultrasound will play an increasing role in this market and, is prepared to participate in this important new direction."

"We've done reliability testing to verify that our smartphone audio components will fully support ultrasound," said Jack Duan, COO of AAC Technologies. Our reference design with Elliptic Labs will give the mobile market an essential combination of components, software and mechanical layout for audio and ultrasound. This optimized receiver design results in lower costs and higher performance for our OEM customers as well as delivering exciting new design possibilities."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' ultrasonic technology provides proximity sensing features and touchless user experiences for consumer devices, delivering the natural extension of human interaction to consumer devices. The technology can be integrated with smartphones, wearables and IoT devices. Ultrasound offers the best combination of high resolution, 180-degree interaction space and low power consumption compared to cameras or other sensing technologies. Elliptic Labs is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and offices in San Francisco, California, and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit: www.ellipticlabs.com.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a total solution provider utilizing the latest miniaturized technology components across acoustic, haptic, RF wireless and optical segments. The company is already an established leading global supplier of miniaturized acoustic components including a broad range of speakers, receivers and MEMS microphones. The Company delivers integrated solutions across multiple segments incorporating advanced proprietary technologies haptics vibrators, RF antennas and optical components. The Company's products are found in mobile devices such as smartphones, tables, wearables and PC notebooks. The Company is global in scope with research and development centers and has established sales offices in key markets serving a large number of geographically diverse customers in the mobile electronics market. For more information, go to www.aactechnologies.com

AAC Technologies is a constituent stock of the HangSeng Index, Hang Seng Mainland 100 Index, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index (Information Technology), Hang Seng IT Hardware Index, MSCI China Index and FTSE Hong Kong Index.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs. All other trademarks or services marks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Elliptic Labs

Aoife Kimber

PR for Elliptic Labs

Email: akimber@kimberpr.com

Tel: +1 650 773 7288

AAC Technologies

Pheona Kan

Strategic Marketing Director

Email: pheonakan@aactechnologies.com

Tel: +86 755 3397 2018

SOURCE: Elliptic Labs