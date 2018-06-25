

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced Monday that its strategic alliance with French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) in the field of diabetes has reached its second beta cell therapy milestone, resulting in a payment of 3 million euros to Evotec.



This milestone was triggered after Evotec met pre-agreed critical success criteria for a potential manufacturing process for generation of human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived beta cells, including the demonstration of upscaling potential and suitability of the cell product for encapsulated beta cell function in diabetes models.



The goal of the collaboration is to develop a beta cell replacement therapy based on beta cells derived from human iPS cells.



It was in August 2015 that Evotec and Sanofi entered into a strategic alliance to develop a beta cell replacement therapy based on functional human beta cells derived from human stem cells for diabetes.



Evotec said it is eligible to receive potential pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, which could total over 300 million euros as well as significant royalties and research payments. To date, Evotec has received 9 million euros in upfront and milestone payments from Sanofi, as well as, substantial research funding.



