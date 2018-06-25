Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 25-Jun-2018 / 07:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The Board of Directors of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" held a meeting on 25 June 2018. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors took part in voting. This meeting is competent to pass resolutions. Content of the resolutions passed by the issuer's Board of Directors: To terminate participation of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" in Open Joint Stock Company "Sovkhoz "Chervishevsky" (OGRN 1027200789142). Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which passed the relevant resolutions: 25 June 2018. Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which passed the relevant resolutions: 25 June 2018, Minutes No. 5. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5679 EQS News ID: 698197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

