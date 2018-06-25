

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen advanced to 4-day highs of 144.95 against the pound, 127.35 against the euro and 110.72 against the franc, from its early lows of 145.92, 128.28 and 111.29, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 2-week high of 109.38 against the greenback and near a 3-month high of 82.24 against the loonie, reversing from its early lows of 110.01 and 82.89, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 76.08 against the kiwi and 81.86 against the aussie, the yen rose to 75.44 and 81.11, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 143.00 against the pound, 125.00 against the euro, 108.00 against the franc, 107.00 against the greenback, 80.00 against the loonie, 73.00 against the kiwi and 79.00 against the aussie.



