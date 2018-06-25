Repurchased Shares in Karo Pharma During Week 25 2018

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 18 June 2018 to 21 June 2018, Karo Pharma AB (publ) (LEI code 213800G54Z51LOPGTA79) has repurchased in total 383 289 own shares (ISIN: SE00007464888). The repurchases form part of the SEK 86.3 million share repurchase programme that Karo Pharma announced on 18 June 2018. The share repurchase programme, which runs between 18 June 2018 and 31 August 2018, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

During the period 18 June 2018 - 21 June 2018, shares in Karo Pharma have been repurchased as follows.

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted averages share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 18 June 2018 107 200 29.640365 3 177 447 19 June 2018 89 250 29.363100 2 620 657 20 June 2018 86 839 29.366600 2 550 166 21 June 2018 100 000 29.360800 2 936 080

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Karo Pharma. Following the above acquisitions, Karo Pharma's holding of own shares amounts to 383,289 shares as of 21 June 2018. The total number of shares in Karo Pharma is 164,332,782.

The total volume of Karo Pharma's shares which have been bought back within the repurchase programme from 18 June 2018 until and including 21 June 2018 amounts to 383 289 shares. In total a maximum of 2 464 990 shares may be repurchased. For information about all transactions in the buy-back programme see the following link to Nasdaq Stockholm's website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Peter Blom

CEO

+46-(0)-70-655-56-98

peter.blom@karopharma.se

ABOUT KARO PHARMA

Karo Pharma is a Specialty Pharma company, which develops and markets products for pharmacies as well as directly to the healthcare sector. Karo Pharma is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person's agency, at 08.00 CEST on 25 June 2018. This press release is also available at www.karopharma.se and www.newsroom.cision.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/repurchased-shares-in-karo-pharma-during-week-25-2018,c2556181

The following files are available for download: