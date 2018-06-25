Stockholm, June 25, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nuevolution AB (short name: NUE), a small cap company within the health care sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Nuevolution was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 45th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Nuevolution is a Scandinavian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drug treatments for human diseases within oncology and chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is the inventor of Chemetics, a patent protected drug discovery platform, which enables efficient discovery of novel small molecule drug candidates for specific indications addressing disease targets within the company's therapeutic focus areas. Nuevolution is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, please visit www.nuevolution.com. "The IPO of Nuevolution on Nasdaq First North Premier in December 2015 marked a major milestone for the company. It has catalyzed the development of our drug candidate pipeline significantly, and under strict conditions and in a good and competitive environment, the First North Premier market place has trained us optimally in preparation of this day - the listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Alex Gouliaev, CEO of Nuevolution. "On behalf of the board, management and staff of Nuevolution, we wish to express our sincere appreciation for the support that we have received from a strong and loyal investor base. The main market listing offers us even better conditions for long-term growth and value creation to the benefit of our shareholders and the equally import aim, to discover better and safer treatment of cancer and severe inflammatory diseases. "We welcome Nuevolution to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "It is exciting to see yet another company mature and transfer from Nasdaq First North Premier to our main market, and we look forward to stand by Nuevolution on its continued growth journey on the main market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------