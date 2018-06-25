

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quilter plc announced the successful pricing of its initial public offering at 145 pence per Ordinary Share. Based on the Offer Price, the market capitalisation of the Company at Admission will be approximately 2.758 billion pounds.



The company stated that the Offer Price has been set at 145 pence per Ordinary Share. For investors purchasing Ordinary Shares in South Africa, the Offer Price has been converted into South African rand at today's WM/Reuters 5:00 a.m. (London) FX fixing rates, resulting in an Offer Price for investors in South Africa of 25.88 South African rand per Ordinary Share.



Admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange and the commencement of unconditional dealings on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'QLT' is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. (London) today.



Admission to and commencement of unconditional dealings on the main board of the JSE Limited under the abbreviated name 'Quilter', Alpha code 'QLT' is expected to take place at 9:00 a.m. (South Africa) today.



The Offer comprised 165.01 million existing Ordinary Shares (prior to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) to be sold by Old Mutual plc or the 'Selling Shareholder', representing 8.7% of the 1.90 billion Ordinary Shares that will be in issue at Admission.



As stabilising managers on behalf of the syndicate, Merrill Lynch International and Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited have been granted an over-allotment option by the Selling Shareholder, exercisable by no later than thirty days from today, over up to 16.50 million existing Ordinary Shares in aggregate, representing 10% of the Offer Shares. If the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, a further 16.50 million existing Ordinary Shares will be sold by the Selling Shareholder.



In addition, conditional on Admission, the Selling Shareholder will sell 1.00 million existing Ordinary Shares to certain non-executive directors of the Selling Shareholder and the non-executive directors of the Company, pursuant to the NED Share Purchase Agreement and the SID Share Purchase Agreement.



The Selling Shareholder has also distributed 1.65 billion existing Ordinary Shares, representing 86.6% of the Company's issued share capital on Admission, to holders of ordinary shares in the capital of the Selling Shareholder.



Immediately following Admission, assuming no exercise of the Over-allotment Option, the Selling Shareholder will therefore own 16.50 million Ordinary Shares (representing 0.9% of the Company's issued share capital on Admission). If the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the Selling Shareholder will have no remaining interest in Ordinary Shares.



Immediately following Admission, the Directors, the Prospective Director (whose appointment will take effect from Admission, currently expected to occur at 8:00 a.m. (London) today), the Senior Managers and the persons connected with them will own approximately 0.53% of the Ordinary Shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX