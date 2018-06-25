

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK) announced that the First Scheme became effective on 22 June 2018 in accordance with its terms. As part of the First Scheme, the demerger reduction of Capital and the Quilter demerger have now taken effect and it is expected that the Second Scheme Court Hearing will take place on June 25.



Separately, Quilter plc announced the successful pricing of its initial public offering at 145 pence per ordinary share. Based on the offer price, the market capitalisation of Quilter at admission will be approximately 2.76 billion pounds. The offer comprises 165,010,507 existing ordinary shares to be sold by Old Mutual plc, representing 8.7% of the 1,902,251,098 ordinary shares that will be in issue at admission. The net proceeds expected to be received by Old Mutual plc is approximately 231.1 million pounds, excluding any proceeds of the over-allotment option if exercised. Old Mutual announced that admission of, and commencement of unconditional dealings in, Quilter plc to the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange will take place on June 25.



Old Mutual expects the Global Offer and Managed Separation to occur in accordance with the dates and times set out in the Circular. In March 2016, Old Mutual announced a new strategy of managed separation entailing the separation of its underlying businesses into independently-listed, standalone entities. The two businesses below are now independent from Old Mutual.



