Widely popular free DevOps market landscape tool features expanded DevOps tools, an integrated DevOps Diagram Generator, and a new look

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in Enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, today announced the release of The Periodic Table of DevOps Tools v.3, an update of its free, industry-recognized DevOps landscape tool. The latest release of this acclaimed tool features 52 new DevOps tools, a new design, and the addition of categories, such as Analytics and AIOps, to reflect the expanding DevOps tools and technologies market. In addition, users can select a tool in the Periodic Table and immediately visualize it in the software delivery pipeline using XebiaLabs' integrated DevOps Diagram Generator. DevOps pipeline diagrams can be easily customized, downloaded, printed, and shared.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005106/en/

XebiaLabs Unveils "Periodic Table of DevOps Tools" v.3 at DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Given the fast pace at which new DevOps tools become available, IT professionals have a difficult time keeping up to date and figuring out which tools are the most effective for helping them deliver high-quality software, faster. With its unique market overview and clean, interactive format, the Periodic Table of DevOps Tools has become the go-to reference for IT professionals looking for clarity.

"The Periodic Table of DevOps tools has become a popular fixture in the DevOps world. Hundreds of thousands of people have benefited from this easy, fun way to keep up with the latest tools and to understand where those tools fit in the software delivery landscape," said Gottfried Sehringer, Chief Marketing Officer at XebiaLabs. "We're excited to share version 3 with the DevOps community at this year's DevOps Enterprise Summit, and want to extend our thanks to everyone who took time to visit our website, provide feedback, and vote for their favorite tools."

The Periodic Table of DevOps Tools v.3 has been updated based on XebiaLabs' crowd-sourced interactive tools, including "DevOps Hot or Not" and "The DevOps Diagram Generator," as well as community and industry-expert feedback.

The Periodic Table of DevOps Tools v.3 is free and can be viewed at: https://xebialabs.com/periodic-table-of-devops-tools/

In celebration of version 3, XebiaLabs is giving away Periodic Table of DevOps Tools posters at the DevOps Enterprise Summit in London, taking place today and tomorrow, June 25 and 26. On June 25, the company is holding a one-day-only contest where one winner will receive a giant, 6-foot Periodic Table of DevOps Tools v.3 poster. Visit the @xebialabs profile page on Twitter for contest details.

