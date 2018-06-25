Expedia Unlocks New Savings Path for Travellers

Expedia Add-On Advantage gives travellers instant access to hotel discounts simply by booking a flight, car or package.

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia.com, one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, announced the launch of the Expedia Add-On Advantage, the newest way for travellers to get a great hotel deal. The Expedia Add-On Advantage unlocks guaranteed access to discounts from hundreds of thousands of participating hotels for travellers who book a flight, car, or package on Expedia up until their trip starts. On average, British travellers can secure up to 41% off the cost of their hotel purchase.

Expedia has long encouraged travellers to bundle their flight and hotel in a package for maximum savings due to the deep discounts offered by valued lodging partners. Research commissioned by Expedia1 shows 38 percent of people choose to book travel by bundling. However, 43 percent of people, who prefer to book their flight first and then a hotel, are missing out on potential savings by not bundling them together. The Expedia Add-On Advantage offers travellers a new way to bundle and save, which Expedia believes will attract savvy travellers requiring more time and flexibility to book their trip.

Aaron Price, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Brand Expedia, comments: "When Expedia pioneered online travel more than 20 years ago, we wanted to put the power in the traveller's hands and we've worked tirelessly since to make it easier, more accessible and enjoyable for people to research and book travel. The launch of the Expedia Add-On Advantage is yet another example of how we are listening to our travellers and helping to bring their next trip within reach."

"No longer will they need to visit multiple sites when they know they're getting guaranteed access to discounts on accommodation simply from booking a flight, car or package. Better yet, it takes away the pressure of planning and paying for everything up front."

How Expedia Add-On Advantage Works

Travellers simply book a flight, car, or package to any destination on Expedia.co.uk

Hotel savings on select properties are instantly unlocked up until the start of their trip

The hotel stay needs to occur within the travel dates of the flight, car or package purchase

The hotel stay does not have to be in the same destination as the flight, car or package purchase - i.e. If a traveler books a return flight to London for three weeks, they can book a Paris hotel deal for that trip using the Expedia Add-On Advantage.

For more information on the Expedia Add-On Advantage,

https://www.expedia.co.uk/addonadvantage

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com is one of the world's largest full service travel sites, helping millions of travellers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

Notes to editors:

1 The 2018 Airplane and Hotel Etiquette Survey was conducted on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm. The survey was conducted online from February 22-March 19 across North America, Europe, South America and Asia-Pacific using an amalgamated group of best-in-class panels. The study was conducted among 18,229 respondents across 23 countries.

