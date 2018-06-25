Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that a partnership contract was signed between the Company and the Quanta DGT group to create thousands of Virtual Reality ("VR") experience rooms inside movie theaters, initially in Brazil, but with the intention to be scaled out into an international product.

Quanta DGT is responsible for the transformation of 1,065 screen rooms into digital movie theaters. Utilizing resources from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development and the National Cinema Agency, Quanta DGT helped Brazilian cinemas convert to a digital platform, greatly reducing costs and increasing the profitability of the movie theater industry in the country. Today, over 70% of all national exhibitors are part of Quanta's network system which has a partnership with Arts Alliance Media's TMS (Theatre Management System).

VR is a new media format that allows never before seen types of narratives. Using VR, movie makers and gaming studios are changing the point of view and allowing immersive experiences that were only imagined before and can now be experienced by the audience. YDreams Global has created many high level VR projects, for clients such as Coca-Cola and Cisco. The Company will increase its sales effort in this area, after recently closing a new project worth over CAD$130,000 to create an interactive VR experience for a client.

The movie theater industry is competing against high definition televisions and an ever growing number of streaming platforms that create a similar at home experience. The creation of new attractions is essential to the recovery of the industry and VR is a natural option.

About the project, Luiz Fernando Morau, General Manager/Business Development of Quanta DGT stated, "The Exhibitors have invested a substantial amount of money in the digital conversion and upgrading their movie theaters, because of this, the audience is demanding innovative experiences.

In a movie theater you watch what's happening, you're a spectator and not a participant. VR puts you in a different position because you become a participant and not a spectator. There are differences between the immersive experiences and traditional cinema content, but the possibilities and opportunities of allied infrastructure, technology and immersive experiences have never been so present.

VR is a new option and we'll treat it as such by adding value to the infrastructure of a cinema complex, which already has the objective to entertain, but looking for differentials, offering good reasons for the audience to leave their homes to live more and experience more immersive opportunities."

The partnership between Quanta DGT and YDreams Global's goal is to combine the experiences from both companies in order to bring the best VR films and games to movie theaters all over the country, including Arkave VR, a product developed by YDreams Global. The goal is to bring VR to at least 1,000 movie theaters in the next 2 years, which would be the largest integrated network of VR installations in the world.

"We are living in a transformative era. Many brick and mortar industries are adjusting their business models and having to adapt to this moment in time, when clients are looking for unique experiences, not just material objects. Since their creation cinemas have been a source of magic and amazement and we need to make sure that new forms of entertainment and storytelling are available to keep the tradition alive. Virtual Reality is a powerful new media allowing amazing narratives and we need to make sure that as many people as possible can live this experience, not just in theme parks," stated Karina Israel, Chief of Operations of YDreams Global.

For a short video highlighting the partnership. Please visit: https://youtu.be/bx96a83Ysoc

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.