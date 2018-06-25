

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment strengthened in June after weakening in the previous month, survey figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to in 15.7 in June from 14.7 in May.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index dropped to 10.5 in June from 11.3 a month ago.



The survey revealed that consumers were equally afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing almost unchanged.



The business confidence index improved to 17.0 in June from 15.6 in the prior month.



