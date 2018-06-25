sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 22 june 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 84.95 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 367,111 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 70 702
Rolf Jarle Brøske 70 6.375
Tomm Bøyesen 70 5.064
Katharina Erlandsen 70 702
Kjell Fordal 70 245.124
Erik Gunnes 70 605
Finn Haugan 70 200.700
Vegard Helland 70 34.014
Kjersti Hønstad 70 3.726
Oddny Lysberg 70 1.083
Ola Neråsen 70 41.576
Endre Jo Reite 70 7.332
Berit Rustad 70 2.787
Svein Tore Samdal 70 23.320
Tove Westrum Sørensen 17 2.139

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 26 June 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)