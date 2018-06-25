SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 22 june 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 84.95 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 367,111 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 70 702 Rolf Jarle Brøske 70 6.375 Tomm Bøyesen 70 5.064 Katharina Erlandsen 70 702 Kjell Fordal 70 245.124 Erik Gunnes 70 605 Finn Haugan 70 200.700 Vegard Helland 70 34.014 Kjersti Hønstad 70 3.726 Oddny Lysberg 70 1.083 Ola Neråsen 70 41.576 Endre Jo Reite 70 7.332 Berit Rustad 70 2.787 Svein Tore Samdal 70 23.320 Tove Westrum Sørensen 17 2.139

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 26 June 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

