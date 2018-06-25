

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation rose to a 6-month high in May, the statistical office INE said Monday.



Producer prices grew 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 1.8 percent increase in April. This was the fastest growth since November, when prices gained 3.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed slightly to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in April.



Month-on-month, producer prices grew at a pace of 1.1 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the previous period. This was the second consecutive rise and the fastest since January 2017.



