High Growth Capital Plc - Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

25 June 2018

High Growth Capital plc

("HASH"or the "Company")

Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that trading in its Ordinary Shares has commenced at 8.00 a.m. today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"), under ticker HASH and ISIN number GB00BPT23R97.

For avoidance of doubt and as per the announcement of 15 June 2018, the Company's ISIN (GB00BPT23R97) and SEDOL (BPT23R9) remain the same and existing share certificates remain valid and will not be replaced.

The Company's Investment Strategy is to initially effectively become a UK, Canadian and Australian-focused medicinal cannabis and related products' index tracker and investor. The Company will aim to track companies in the sector that are quoted or listed on public company stock exchanges and Recognised Investment Exchanges such as the NEX Exchange Growth Market. Constituents must have a business strategy focused on the medicinal cannabis industry, or other related cannabis or hemp products. The index will be equally-weighted and rebalanced on a regular basis.

On 29 March 2018, the first ever initial public offering of a company primarily focused on the cannabis sector was undertaken on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, a Recognised Investment Exchange, by Sativa Investments plc. The Company anticipates that this IPO will be a catalyst for a number of additional UK stock market listings by companies operating in the cannabis sector in the near future. It is also the aim of the Company to ensure that it provides investors with direct exposure to such companies, developing a de-facto 'tracker' covering such UK listed cannabis companies admitted to any and all UK public markets.

The Company will adapt its longer-term investment policy to reflect the growth of the UK-listed Cannabis market place, initially, to provide the maximum range and depth of exposure to investee companies. The Company intends to adopt a policy of acquiring up to 10 per cent. of the share capital of each company it invests into, or £150,000 worth of such equity, whichever is the lower amount, and, subject to, and, at the discretion of the Board.

Details of Directors

The full names of the Directors of the Company and positions are as follows:

Malcolm Burne, Non-Executive Chairman (Aged 74)

Malcolm Alec Burne is a serial financial markets entrepreneur who, as principle, has developed businesses in stockbroking, fund management, corporate finance and venture capital. He started his career as an investment columnist with the 'Financial Times' and has lived and worked in Australia, Hong Kong and Canada as well as the UK. He is a director of a number of companies in early stage venture investing and remains founder Chairman of Golden Prospect Precious Metals Limited, a quoted Guernsey based closed end investment company.

Michael Canie, Non-Executive Director (Aged 46)

As Dean and Professor of Sports Technology and Innovation at Loughborough University and a founding director of two university spin-out technology companies, Professor Caine brings considerable experience in the growth and development of innovative technology companies, as well as an extensive network within the academic and commercial sport, education and technology communities, to the role.

Marcus Yeoman, Non-Executive Director (Aged 55)

Marcus Yeoman (Non-Executive Director), is a non-executive director of reach4entertainment Enterprises plc and a previous non-executive director of GoTech. He is a non-executive director of a number of private companies which have engaged him principally to assist them with their growth strategies. His early career started with the formation of three companies in IT infrastructure and distribution, after which he moved into small company broking and corporate work with Rathbone Stockbrokers Limited and Cheviot Capital (Nominees) Limited. In 2003, Marcus established Springtime Consultants Ltd and has been acting as a consultant or non-executive director to a number of listed companies and SME ventures.

Rupert Horner, Finance Director (Aged 55)

Rupert qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1987 in London. In 1989, he joined and subsequently became a director of Thompson Investments (London) Limited, a family owned private investment vehicle. He has served as finance director of a number of both private and public companies (on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and AIM) including Union Square PLC, Clubhaus PLC and Secora PLC.

Samantha Roman, Managerial Advisory Committee Member

Company designate, Samantha Roman, is to be formerly appointed as Managerial Advisory Committee Member.

Samantha was a founder of Spot Therapeutics Inc., (2013) an early collaborator in the cannabis ecosystem (since acquired by Canopy Growth Corp TSE: WEED). She is the President of Credible Cannabis advising industry, ancillary companies and private clients driven by science and sound business practices. As advisor to conferences, she concentrates on the future of the industry and consumer safety. Previously, Samantha was a director at a leading financial institution and head of health and safety for an agriculture operation. She holds a Bachelor of Science Nursing (Honours) and a Master Business Administration.

Conversion of Loan Notes

On 24 May 2018, the Company announced it had raised £250,000, before expenses, via the issuance of un-secured and non-interest bearing loan notes, convertible into Ordinary Shares of the Company. The loan notes convert automatically immediately following admission to trading on NEX at, the lower of either, 0.4 pence per share or a 10 per cent. discount to the opening bid-price.

A further announcement will be made shortly outlining the conversion price, substantial shareholder information and the total voting rights.

The Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the proposed Loan Note conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

