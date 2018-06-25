AECI Limited - Dealings re LTIP

AECI LIMITED

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE "LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements") , shareholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited, an independent third party broking firm ("Avior") to purchase AECI ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vest on 30 June 2018, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP Company: AECI Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Avior on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 19 June 2018 21 June 2018 Number of securities: 325 000 111 743 Purchase prices 10 500,00 cents 10 498,96 cents Total value of transaction: R34 125 000,00 R11 731 852,87 Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Avior via its proprietary trading account) Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

25 June 2018