AECI Limited - Dealings re LTIP

AECI Limited - Dealings re LTIP

PR Newswire

London, June 25

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE "LTIP")

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ("Listings Requirements") , shareholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited, an independent third party broking firm ("Avior") to purchase AECI ordinary shares ("Shares") on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that vest on 30 June 2018, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme:LTIP
Company:AECI
Nature of transaction:On-market purchase of Shares by Avior on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Date of transaction:19 June 201821 June 2018
Number of securities:325 000111 743
Purchase prices10 500,00 cents10 498,96 cents
Total value of transaction:R34 125 000,00R11 731 852,87
Extent of interest:Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Avior via its proprietary trading account)
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

25 June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire