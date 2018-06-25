EDR InfiniBand with a Planned HDR Upgrade Delivers Highest Performance and Efficiency to the New Twelve Petaflop Supercomputer in Germany

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that InfiniBand accelerates the new supercomputer at Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany. JUWELS, the new system, delivers twelve petaflop of peak performance and is interconnected by EDR 100G InfiniBand, with a planned partial upgrade to HDR 200G InfiniBand later in 2018. The JUWELS supercomputer, which is scheduled for further extension in late 2019, is operated by Jülich Supercomputing Centre as a member of the Gauss Center for Supercomputing (GCS), the alliance of the three German national supercomputing centers, providing computing power to German and European users. InfiniBand's high-speed data throughput and smart In-Network Computing engines help the Jülich supercomputer to meet the diverse requirements of its user communities in a most effective and cost-efficient way.

"We are excited that our long term collaboration with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre has resulted in building several world-leading supercomputers over the years," said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "EDR InfiniBand and the planned upgrade to HDR will enable Jülich users to leverage the best interconnect and smart accelerations technology for highest applications performance, scalability and robustness."

Mellanox's intelligent and In-Network Computing capabilities incorporated in EDR and HDR InfiniBand solutions enable advance data processing and real time analytics, which result in world-leading applications performance and scalability.

"The new supercomputer needs to serve many applications and users within Germany and across Europe, and therefore needs to be highly efficient and equally versatile," said Prof. Thomas Lippert, Director of Jülich Supercomputing Centre at Forschungszentrum Jülich. "EDR InfiniBand and the upcoming HDR InfiniBand equip us with the best technology to maximize our supercomputer performance and provides an optimal foundation for the upcoming extension of JUWELS with a scalability-focused Booster component. We look forward to continuing our deep and successful collaboration with Mellanox on this path."

