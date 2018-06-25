Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Oscar Vela as the new Chief Executive Officer for its concession catering activities worldwide, which are operated under the global Areas brand. He remains Chief Executive Officer of Areas in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. He reports to Philippe Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Oscar Vela succeeds Pedro Fontana who contributed to making Areas a global reference in the food beverage and travel retail industries, and helped grow its activities in 14 countries around the world. With this appointment, Pedro Fontana passes the baton to his closest collaborator of the past decade.

Pedro Fontana joined Areas in 1998 as a member of the Board of Directors and later became Chief Executive. Since then, he has overseen a process of deep transformation and restructuration for the company. After Elior Group acquired Areas, Pedro Fontana became CEO of concession catering worldwide for Elior Group in August 2015. "On behalf of Elior Group, I want to thank Pedro Fontana for his singular dedication in raising the company to the leadership positions it now occupies. I am convinced that Oscar will sustain this high performance level in his management of the Areas teams worldwide," said Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Elior Group.

Oscar Vela joined Areas in 2009 to hold the position of CEO Spain Portugal and Latin America, which includes all the food beverage and travel retail business in the airports, motorway service plazas and railway stations markets in Spain, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

Aged 51, Oscar Vela holds a degree in Business and Market Techniques and Research. He began his professional career in 1990 at Nutrexpa, a leading group in the Spanish food industry, where he held several positions with duties linked to the Board of Directors and the Planning and Control department. In 1997, he took on a new challenge with Italian snacking firm Unichips where he held the position of International Director of Operations in Milan for four years. Maintaining his connection with the world of nutrition, in 2001 he acquired the Lizarrán tapas and appetizers restaurant chain, through private equity firm Nazca. Over the next eight years, he fulfilled his goal of converting the small local chain into the world's tapas leader, with a presence in countries such as the USA, Mexico, Germany, Italy and Portugal.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter @Elior_Group

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.774 billion in revenue in 2016/2017. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,000 restaurants and points of sale in 14 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas @Areas_FR @Areas_ES

