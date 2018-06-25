GCA Expands Operations into Continental Europe with Liga Raita Rozentale to Serve as GCA Director, EU

BRUSSELS, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) today announced expansion of its operations into continental Europe and the hiring of Liga Raita Rozentale, who is joining GCA as Director, European Union (EU). Ms. Rozentale, who is based in Brussels, will help guide the growth of GCA throughout the European region and will serve as a liaison with the EU.

"Expanding our reach throughout continental Europe enables us to further our collaboration at the global level," said Philip Reitinger, president and CEO of GCA. "Liga has an impressive portfolio with the Council of the EU and tremendous knowledge of cybersecurity practices and policies within multicultural environments. We are fortunate to have that expertise at GCA, and we look forward to leveraging Liga's talents toward our mission of eradicating cyber risk."

Rozentale joins GCA at a time when the organisation is making tremendous strides in its mission to mitigate systemic cyber risk.

The successful Quad9 DNS security service, which protects users from accessing known malicious websites, has grown more than 35-fold since its launch in November 2017, now reaches more than 120 countries, and has blocked up to 360 million connections to malicious and compromised websites in the past six months.

In addition, more than 22,000 organizations in 167 countries have used the GCA Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) Setup Guide to check their email domain's phishing security and spoofing security. Nearly 5,000 organisations have deployed DMARC to protect their employees, partners and customers from being tricked by scammers trying to hijack their web domain to steal personal or financial information.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Global Cyber Alliance and contribute to the incredible work of this organisation," Rozentale said. "My passion for cybersecurity and commitment to getting results are perfectly aligned with GCA, and I'm excited to help expand the reach across the EU and the Member States as we work together to address cyber challenges."

Prior to her position at GCA, Ms. Rozentale served as Counsellor-Cybersecurity Policy at the Latvian Permanent Representation to the EU, where she was responsible for negotiations on legislative and nonlegislative cybersecurity issues and promoting Latvian national interests in cybersecurity and cyber defense at the EU, NATO and other international organisations. Ms. Rozentale has extensive experience in security policy and international relations, including a fellowship at the United Nations. She has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and a Master of Arts from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California.

"The Global Cyber Alliance continues to build strong relationships in its efforts of uniting the global community to improve our collective cybersecurity. Expanding the partnerships with a new, dedicated presence in Brussels, under the leadership of Ms. Rozentale, is a key milestone in accomplishing GCA goals," said Ian Dyson, City of London Police Commissioner. "Ms. Rozentale has dedicated her career to security and international relations, and we are pleased that she brings that expertise to GCA."

"The hiring of Ms. Rozentale marks a significant achievement for the Global Cyber Alliance. GCA's continued expansion into Europe and building of relationships with the Council of the EU is paramount to GCA's ability to scale and address global cyber risk," said Scott Charney, Microsoft's Vice President for Security Policy and Global Cyber Alliance Chairman of the Board. "I'm proud to represent GCA and look forward to its continued growth and success reducing cyber risk."

About Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international, cross-sector effort dedicated to eradicating cyber risk and improving our connected world. We achieve our mission by uniting global communities, implementing concrete solutions, and measuring the effect. Learn more at www.globalcyberalliance.org.

