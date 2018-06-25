The Bordeaux-headquartered crowdfunding platform for solar and renewable energy projects has been active in France, mostly in the wind sector, since 2012.France's third largest bank, Société Générale has acquired French renewable energy crowdfunding platform, Lumo for an undisclosed sum. The bank said that, through this deal, it will be able to better serve its energy clients in developing their projects, as requested by the French government's Renewable Energy Liberation Plan, which is part of the country's Climate Plan. "Societe Generale has been serving the needs of energy players and renewable ...

