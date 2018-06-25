The 15 MW solar PV plant was built by a Japanese consortium led by Sharp, in the Economic Development Zone of Zamyn-Üüd, in the province of Dornogovi.Mongolia's Prime Minister, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh has commissioned a 15 MW solar power plant in the Economic Development Zone of Zamyn-Üüd, in the southeastern province of Dornogovi. According to the Mongolian government, the facility is the second operational PV facility installed in the country, and the largest to date. It was built by a Japanese consortium formed by Shigemitsu Shoji Co. Ltd, a trading company mainly handling textiles such as towels ...

