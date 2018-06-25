

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Monday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey results are due. The business confidence index is forecast to drop to 101.8 in June from 102.2 in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1643 against the greenback, 127.44 against the yen, 0.8791 against the pound and 1.1500 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.



