DSI has announced that RSM Spain Consulting, a worldwide business consulting firm, has chosen to partner with DSI for the extension of their NetSuite solution offerings.

RSM is the 6th largest audit, tax and legal advisory and consulting firm worldwide, with presence in over 120 countries. The firm advises companies and organisations in operations, business management, customer relations and business development. RSM is the first global integrator of NetSuite and is a leader in its market segment. In Spain, the consulting division of RSM is in an expansion and growth period characterised by the demand within the market for their digital transformation solutions.

Within the framework of its growth strategy, RSM Spain Consulting partnered with DSI, a company that delivers Built for NetSuite supply chain solutions for NetSuite clients. "Our ability to deliver digital transformation fits well with DSI and their ability to optimize their customers' supply chains," said Joan Ferrán, Partner-Sales Lead, RSM Spain.

This partnership will allow RSM Spain and DSI to jointly address the Spanish market by offering their customers the most technologically innovative digital solutions for inventory management. "When DSI looks for regional partners, we look for organisations that have proven success in the local market," said Mark Goode, Chief Operating Officer, DSI. "RSM Spain is a good fit because of their success and knowledge in the local market, their experience with Oracle NetSuite and their ability to work closely with their clients to address their business challenges in depth."

About RSM

RSM Spain is an audit, tax and legal advisory and consulting firm that is focused on your needs and helping you face the challenges that arise for your business with total confidence.

About DSI

DSI is the Digital Supply Chain Platform company that provides mobile-first and cloud supply chain solutions for the digital economy. Visit www.dsiglobal.com to learn more.

