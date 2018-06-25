The first ever EGG event in London on June 27 will gather some of the leading data scientists from around the world to discuss the future of data science, AI and machine learning in business

EGGUK2018, a sold-out one-day conference in London on June 27 about scaling analytics and the future of 'Enterprise AI,' has announced an all-star lineup of industry leaders will be speaking and contributing to the event. The conference brings together leaders in analytics, data science, and machine learning for an exploration of what it takes to transform organizations currently and in the near future.

The EGG UK 2018 Conference was founded on the idea there has been a profound shift in enterprise data practices from established practices towards the use of cutting-edge technologies like data science, machine learning, and AI. But still, many companies struggle to evolve, and to go beyond the technology limitations.

Organized by advanced analytics software maker Dataiku, EGGUK2018 works to solve major question marks with stories from companies who have already been there and done it. The conference will bring together representatives from some of the most advanced data practice companies in the world to share their stories and create a dialogue about the future of data and AI for the industry as a whole.

"Dataiku is very proud to have so much enthusiasm for the industry as a whole through this event," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku. "It clearly shows that while most companies have been simply just trying some data projects a few years ago, they have now embraced global AI Enterprise strategies. To survive and adapt, companies need to be fully data-driven and we're happy to see this paradigm shift, something that we implemented with our first customers that is now becoming widespread. From large companies to innovative startups, partners, academics, influencers, we're glad to celebrate the momentum of this industry with the business ecosystem in the UK."

This is the second ever EGG event organised and hosted by Dataiku, a global company that provides the platform for the world's largest companies to extract business-impacting value from their data. Since first opening an office in the UK in 2016 and announcing their expansion regardless of economic uncertainty of Brexit, Dataiku has grown into one of the leading data science technology innovators in the country. Dataiku has frequently won technology innovation awards alongside a strong coalition of partners they have formed in the UK and counts Unilever and GE among many other customers.

Speakers at EGGUK2018 include CEOs, Heads of Analytics, Data Team Leaders, Data Scientists and Data Analysts from Uber, Gousto, ING Belgium, Cox, BT, Southern Water, Pladis, DAZN, Ferratum, HMRC Monzo, Daimler AG, Pivigo, Outra, Asos, and more.

EGG2018 London will be held on June 27. To learn more visit: https://pages.dataiku.com/egg-uk-2018

