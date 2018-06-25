FORE Partnership Collaborates with Solar Technology Leader to become Sunpreme's Channel Partner - Promoting Bifacial Smart PV Panels in the UK

Windmill Green set to be Powered by Highly Efficient Bifacial Smart Solar Panels

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FORE Partnership is bringing the most innovative solar PV panels ever installed in the UK to Windmill Green in Manchester. FORE's highly sustainable office development on Mount Street will feature Bifacial Smart Solar Panel, developed by Sunpreme based in California, US. Designed with bifacial advantage - these panels absorb light from both sides increasing energy yield (kWh) per kWp and generating additional electricity through reflective and diffuse light. Sunpreme GxB380 Bifacial Smart took the 2018 Frost & Sullivan North America New Product Innovation Award, receiving high marks for innovation, product quality, and outstanding customer experience.

FORE is the first real estate developer in the UK to use Sunpreme solar panels, having also installed them at its Yorkshire House building in Leeds and at 58 Victoria Embankment in London. FORE has joined the Sunpreme Channel Network -- a strategic partnership program designed to deliver advance technology, and engineering support to select clients.

"Windmill Green is set to become Manchester's most sustainable multi-let office building when it opens its doors later this summer. We have used Sunpreme solar PV in multiple commercial rooftop locations and they have incredible consistency, even with the mixed weather we can get in the UK. Given the reduction in feed-in tariffs, we need to find new ways to make the economics of installing solar PVs pay, and Sunpreme does exactly that," said Basil Demeroutis, FORE Managing Partner. "We are really pleased to have forged such a channel partnership with Sunpreme. They have an incredible reputation for innovation and world class quality, and we really want to push such innovative technologies on all of FORE's one million plus square feet of real estate," added Demeroutis.

Energy generated will be used to power all of the lighting in the seven-storey building on the corner of Windmill Street and Mount Street in the city centre. Expected to take BREEAM's top "Outstanding" rating for sustainability, the building will also be Manchester's most digitally advanced, already having garnered WiredScore "Platinum" certification. FORE is planning on installing a display in the Windmill Green reception that showcases various stages of manufacture of solar PVs, from silica to finished panel, in order to de-mystify the technology and bring it closer to building's tenants.

"We're privileged to have collaborated with FORE Partnership once again on prestigious Windmill Green project. The growing commercial and industrial rooftop markets in the UK are of strategic importance, and we warmly welcome FORE to Sunpreme Channel Partnership. We congratulate FORE for their commitment to high standards and helping clients reach their energy goals," said Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President for Business Development, System Products and Quality & Reliability at Sunpreme. "Sunpreme smart panels with integrated optimizer are an industry game changer for customers -- providing them superior lifetime yields, and safest long-term energy investments, thereby broadening our reach into growing commercial markets, especially in northern latitudes with more variable weather patterns. Our products have been tested and certified to withstand challenging environmental conditions, including extreme temperatures, snow load and wind -- coupled with an industry leading warranty," added Bedi.

About FORE Partnership

FORE Partnership is a transformational real estate investment firm that addresses the specific needs of family offices and private investors for greater alignment with their property investments. FORE achieves this firstly through the direct co-investing platform it has developed which sources, manages, and realises value through hands-on, creative real estate strategies in the UK and Western Europe. And via a principled investment approach, FORE drives returns with a holistic view on sustainability, design, occupational trends, community and the built environment. The firm calls this approach "responsible real estate". The team has a successful €5 billion track record spanning three decades. FORE's co-founders are Basil Demeroutis who was previously a Partner of Capricorn Investment Group, a private investment firm, and Cording Real Estate Group, the European property investment and asset management firm, and FORE operates as part of Cording. For more information, please visit www.forepartnership.com

About Sunpreme Inc.

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, USA, Sunpreme is a global solar photovoltaic company that designs, develops, and manufactures its innovative bifacial double glass panels utilizing a proprietary Hybrid Cell Technology (HCT), with efficiencies ranging from 21.8% to 24%. These panels deliver the best-in-class cost performance value, and outstanding warranty to clean-tech customers. Sunpreme's Bifacial, Smart optimized panels are among the world's most powerful, with STC outputs ranging from 310 to 510W, before any bifacial boost, and with superior product reliability and environmental stewardship. Sunpreme is ranked among top three module providers and won the 2018 Frost & Sullivan award for new product innovation, continuous improvement and strong leadership. Sunpreme solutions are deployed in 28 countries around the world. For more information, please visitwww.sunpreme.com

