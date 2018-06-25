

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business sentiment weakened in June, reports said citing survey data from Ifo Institute on Monday.



The business confidence index fell to 101.8 in June, in line with expectations. The initially estimated score for May was 102.2.



The current conditions index came in at 105.1. The reading was forecast to drop to 105.7 in June from May's initial value of 106.0.



At the same time, the expectations index score was 98.6 in June compared to the expected 98.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX