JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 kicks off

HONG KONG, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA of UBM Asia Ltd has launched the JNA Jewellery Design Competition 2018/19 to recognise and celebrate excellence in jewellery design.

Sponsored by Crossfor HK Ltd, Platinum Guild International (PGI) and the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK), the competition invites budding and professional jewellery designers to harness their passion and ingenuity towards producing modern and innovative designs.

UBM Asia Ltd Senior Vice President Wolfram Diener said, "Demand for fresh, exciting and progressive jewellery designs is constantly high. I am delighted that the JNA Jewellery Design Competition will help facilitate industry growth by nurturing new and young designers and opening doors for them in the jewellery world."

The competition's judging panel is chaired by Fei Liu, who won the UKJA Designer of the Year award in 2016 and was named Designer of the Year by China's Harper Bazaar in 2012 for his passion for jewellery and his commercial nous. Liu encouraged contestants to create contemporary designs that are visually aesthetic but wearable.

The competition's three categories -- Dancing Stone, Platinum, and Tahitian Pearl -- have specific themes: New Fashion Tech, Platinum Attitude, and Asymmetric Perfection respectively. Design entries must reflect the theme while highlighting the material's exceptional qualities.

Industry stakeholders attended the launch event, which included a seminar on jewellery design trends.

More information will be revealed on the competition's website, www.jnadesigncompetition.com, and official channels.

Organiser

JNA @JewelleryNet.com

JNA is the flagship publication of UBM Asia's Jewellery Group. The highly acclaimed monthly trade magazine delivers the latest and most relevant market information on the international gem and jewellery industry.

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about its presence in Asia.

Sponsors

Crossfor HK Ltd

http://www.crossfor.com

Established in 1987, Crossfor Co Ltd is the developer of the revolutionary Dancing Stone technology. Based in Kofu, Japan, the company set up its subsidiary, Crossfor HK Ltd, in 2007. In March 2011, it launched the patented Dancing Stone mechanism, which sets the centre gem in a semi-floating state to keep it moving incessantly. A leading innovator in the global jewellery industry, Crossfor successfully listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 20, 2017.

Platinum Guild International

http://www.platinumguild.com

Founded in 1975, the Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a trade organisation supported by the major South African platinum producers. It has specialist teams dedicated to developing demand for platinum jewellery through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and US.

Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong

www.tahitianpahk.com

With the support of the Ministry of Perliculture of the French Polynesian government and GIE Perles de Tahiti, the Tahitian Pearl Association Hong Kong (TPAHK) was established on December 5, 2007. The TPAHK's mission is to consolidate the prestigious image of Tahitian cultured pearls and spread relevant information about the gem among industry players and consumers, thereby boosting the value of Tahitian pearls and facilitating market growth.

