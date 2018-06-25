

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Monday as trade worries persisted and oil prices gave up some of their hefty gains made on Friday after OPEC pledged to increase production by less than the market feared.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell over 1 percent as news of a cut in reserve requirement ratio for some banks was offset by lingering trade war fears. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.29 percent to close at 28.961.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to bar Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and also block additional technology exports to Beijing.



Japanese shares fell as the yen firmed up in reaction to reports suggesting that the Trump administration plans to put curbs on Chinese investment in U.S. technology firms. The Nikkei average dropped 178.68 points or 0.79 percent to 22,338.15 while the broader Topix index closed 0.95 percent lower at 1,728.27.



Large cap stocks fell, with Fast Retailing losing 1 percent and SoftBank ending down 2.4 percent. Sharp Corp slumped 5.1 percent on equity dilution worries.



Australian shares fell modestly, dragged down by banks after Commonwealth Bank unveiled plans to spin off its wealth management and mortgage broking business.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 14.80 points or 0.24 percent to 6,210.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.40 points or 0.21 percent at 6,308.70.



Commonwealth Bank lost 2.3 percent after announcing radical restructuring plans. The other three big banks fell between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent.



Higher commodity prices helped lift mining and energy stocks, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group, Rio Tinto, Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Oil Search and Origin Energy rising 1-2 percent.



Gold miner Evolution Mining gained 0.9 percent and Newcrest Mining added 0.8 percent as gold prices rose on dollar weakness. Metcash rallied 2.2 percent after announcing a A$125 million share buyback.



Seoul shares closed on a flat note as gains among chemical and steelmaking companies offset losses in the technology sector on worries that DRAM prices may fall in the coming months.



The benchmark Kospi ended marginally higher at 2,357.88. LG Chem climbed 2.4 percent and Posco advanced 3.1 percent while SK Hynix plunged 5.3 percent and Samsung Electronics declined 1.3 percent.



New Zealand shares finished marginally lower on worries about rising trade tensions between the U.S. and major trading partners such as China and the European Union. Dairy firm a2 Milk led losses to end down about 2.5 percent at $11.65.



India's Sensex was declining 0.3 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was losing 0.4 percent while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Taiwan were down over 1 percent each. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising half a percent.



U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday, led by energy stocks. The Dow rose half a percent to snap its longest losing streak in over forty years and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.3 percent amid a sell-off in technology shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX