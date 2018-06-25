Malaysian based wafer foundry, SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., today unveiled a "Piezoelectric Micromachined Ultrasound transducer (PMUT) on CMOS" platform for Finger-print sensing and Medical imaging applications.

This unique process platform offers a truly monolithic solution and integrates the PMUT on the top of the CMOS resulting in a single-chip solution. The PMUT is formed using a CMOS compatible piezoelectric material and surface micro-machining techniques.

Designers can choose any of the SilTerra's traditional CMOS/BCD/RF/Ultra low power platforms (180nm or 130nm) and build the PMUT on the top of these platforms.

This platform is supported by the relevant CMOS IP and PDK to enable a fully integrated System-On-Chip.

The PDK supports a configurable PMUT cell to address different end market applications such as a 20MHz PMUT cell for finger-print sensing or a 5MHz PMUT cell for medical imaging.

SilTerra's "PMUT on CMOS" platform is currently available for prototyping.

"We are very pleased to release this innovative process for prototyping. As this process uses most of the standard CMOS process modules, we are confident to achieve manufacturability and defect density levels similar to the traditional CMOS technologies. By offering a truly monolithic solution, we managed to reduce the parasitics significantly and also offer high fill-factors" quoted Arjun Kumar Kantimahanti, Senior Vice President of MEMS Sensors BU, SilTerra.

To learn more about this platform, please visit: http://www.silterra.com/technologies.htmltab_mems

About SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd:

SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a semiconductor wafer foundry offering fabrication and design support services in CMOS logic, High-Voltage, Mixed-signal, RF, BCD, Power, Silicon Photonics and MEMS technologies down to 90 nanometer feature size. SilTerra's wafer fab has a design-in capacity of 46,000 eight-inch wafers per month and currently serves customers in US, Taiwan, Korea and China.

Environmentally vigilant, SilTerra delivers award-winning, world-class performance to its customers seeking flexible capacity, custom technologies, competitive advantages and around the clock customer support. SilTerra is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001 certified. Starting commercial production in 2001, the company's headquarters and factory are located in Malaysia's Kulim Hi-Tech Park, with sales and marketing offices in San Jose (California) and Hsinchu (Taiwan).

For additional information on SilTerra or its services, please visit www.silterra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005021/en/

Contacts:

SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Dr. Mohanraj Soundara Pandian, +604-401-5819

mohanraj_soundara@silterra.com

or

Koh Meng Kong, +604-401-4166

mengkong_koh@silterra.com