To make sure there are no nasty surprises on holiday, safety has to take priority: if you're going away on holiday by car, you should check the tyres thoroughly.

Mytyres.co.uk offers a large selection of all tyre brands and models at attractive prices and delivers quickly and reliably, including to partner garages in the local area.

Summertime is holiday time. And the car is still the main means of transport that families use to get to their holiday destination. This is why responsible drivers should place great importance on their own safety and that of their passengers. One of the simplest and most effective measures is to start preparations as early as possible. If you pack, load and leave early enough, you won't need to race and you'll arrive relaxed. It's also helpful to give the vehicle the once over at least one week before departure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005265/en/

The brakes should be in proper working order and the oil, coolant and brake fluid levels should all be checked. The windscreen washer reservoir should also be refilled. When fully loaded, the headlamps must also be adjusted a good opportunity to consult the manual again. If the total weight of the vehicle increases due to the heavy luggage and several passengers, the tyre pressure must also be inflated as recommended. The necessary information can usually be found on the petrol cap, door pillar or of course in the operating manual.

Tyre expert Thierry Delesalle of Mytyres.co.uk emphasises the special importance of tyres for safety when travelling on holiday. He advises: "On longer holiday trips, you can sometimes travel several thousand kilometres. And you should ask yourself whether your tyres will survive such a trip safely, especially older tyres. Summer tyres should not have a tread depth of less than three millimetres, otherwise the risk of aquaplaning increases considerably. But even if the tread pattern is still sufficient, old tyres can harden over time and become brittle with negative consequences for road grip. It is recommended to replace them after eight years at the latest. Drivers should also be on the lookout for cracks or other damage to the tyres".

If you find that new tyres have to be fitted at short notice, this fortunately does not have to mean a huge impact on travel budget thanks to Mytyres.co.uk: the online shop offers all tyre brands in all sizes at consistently attractive prices. The range extends from affordable quality tyres to premium models, meaning that there something to suit every individual driving profile. There is also a wide range of spare parts and accessories available. Everything is delivered quickly and reliably, either directly to your home or to one of more than 2,000 service partner workshops that fit tyres or spare parts professionally.

About Mytyres.co.uk

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net

Information about the company: www.delti.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005265/en/

Contacts:

insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49-511-132214-14

Fax: +49-511-132214-99

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909

Fax: +49-511-93634-8301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com