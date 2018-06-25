The third Belt and Road Summit will be held on 28 June (Thursday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Edward Yau (L), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, and Vincent HS Lo (R), Chairman of the HKTDC, attended the press briefing today to introduce details of the Summit.

Last year's Belt and Road Summit welcomed more than 3,000 government and business leaders from some 50 countries and regions. Photo shows last year's Summit.

The Project Pitching sessions will focus on three areas: Transport and Logistics Infrastructure, Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities and Rural and Urban Development. Participants can learn about the characteristics and potential of different projects.



HONG KONG, June 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the third Belt and Road Summit themed "Collaborate for Success", will be held this Thursday (28 June) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 80 heavyweight speakers from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and countries along the Belt and Road will share their insights on the development of the Initiative, intergovernmental cooperation and business opportunities presented for different industries.Hong Kong-Thailand bilateral cooperation deepensCarrie Lam, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will deliver the opening remarks and Xiao Yaqing, Chairman, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission and Gao Yan, Vice Minister, Ministry of Commerce of Chinese Mainland will give special addresses at the opening session. Dr Somkid Jatusripitak, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, will deliver a keynote speech on how the Belt and Road Initiative is driving the steady growth of the global economy and how Thailand and other ASEAN countries can get involved.Vincent HS Lo, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "The HKTDC has been reaching out to various Belt and Road countries through business missions to explore business opportunities for Hong Kong. Following our mission to Thailand last year, we are delighted to have Thai Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak to speak at our Summit this year in recognition of our commitment. It also shows both Hong Kong and Thailand agree there are immense collaboration opportunities under the Belt and Road Initiative for both sides to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome. I hope other Belt and Road countries will follow suit and leverage Hong Kong as the platform to capture the socio-economic benefits the Initiative unlocks."Echoing the Summit's theme of collaboration, Hong Kong companies from the electricity and architectural sectors will sign memoranda of understanding with their Thai partners at the Summit to implement cooperation plans.Ministerial Dialogue discussing intergovernmental cooperationPlenary luncheon will be chaired by Edward Yau Tang-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Government of the HKSAR, who will discuss with Genadi Arveladze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Georgia; U Thaung Tun, Union Minister for the Ministry of the office of the Union Government, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar; Baroness Fairhead, Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, Department for International Trade, the United Kingdom and Lim Sidenine, Secretary of State, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Kingdom of Cambodia. The speakers will examine how governments can enhance cooperation and support enterprises and investors to participate in Belt and Road projects.Explore development opportunities for different industriesThe plenary session entitled "Action through Collaboration: Case Studies on Signature Belt and Road Projects" will be moderated by Bernard Chan, President of Asia Financial Holdings Limited. Guest speakers include Liu Qitao, President of China Communications Construction Company Limited; Li Shufu, Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group; Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of MTR Corporation Limited; Manuel V Pangilinan, Chairman of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, a renowned Filipino infrastructure company and Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, Vice Chairwoman of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia) and Chief Executive Officer of Sintesa Group. They will share their first-hand experience and perspectives as investors and project owners on how to achieve an "all-win" outcome through collaboration.Other breakout sessions will explore the new opportunities that the Belt and Road Initiative presents to areas including infrastructure financing, digital technology, construction, green finance, risk management and legal services. The sessions will also shed light on how enterprises can leverage Hong Kong's advantages to deliver better project quality and maximise returns. Additionally, young business leaders and leading women entrepreneurs will share their experience in Belt and Road markets.More than 220 investment projects availableThis year's Investment and Business Matching Session will be extended to a full day. More than 220 projects from over 40 countries and regions have already been received, including projects in Logistics, Infrastructure, Energy, Technology and Urban Development. One-to-one Business Matching Meetings will be arranged for project owners, investors and service providers based on their needs.In addition, Project Pitching sessions covering the three sectors: Transport and Logistics Infrastructure; Energy, Natural Resources and Public Utilities and Rural and Urban Development will be organised for participants to learn about different projects.For further information, the Global Investment Zone that features more than 50 investment promotion agencies from 29 countries will showcase the investment environments and projects of different regions, while the Hong Kong Zone will bring together more than 40 Hong Kong companies from four sectors: Banking and Financial Services, Information Technology, Infrastructure Development and Professional Services.The third Belt and Road Summit has invited more than 34 global business leaders to serve as honorary advisors. China International Capital Corporation Ltd is the Summit's Strategic Partner. 