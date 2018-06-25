

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German markets fell sharply on Monday, with banking and auto stocks pacing the decliners amid reports the U.S. government is planning more restrictions on Chinese technology investment.



The benchmark DAX was down 122 points or 0.97 percent at 12,457 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Friday.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell over 2 percent while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down 1-2 percent.



Evotec gained 1 percent. The company announced that its strategic alliance with French drug giant Sanofi SA in the field of diabetes has reached its second beta cell therapy milestone, resulting in a payment of 3 million euros.



In economic releases, Germany's business sentiment weakened in June, survey data from Ifo Institute revealed. The business confidence index fell to 101.8 in the month, in line with expectations. The initially estimated score for May was 102.



