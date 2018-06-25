Following change will take place in the exchange membership of J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc will change Clearing Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden). Custodian used on Nasdaq Stockholm will be SEB. The new identity JPE will be valid from trade date June 28, 2018. Please note that there is no change to J.P. Morgan Securities Plc's MPID JPM. Member: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc INET memberID: JPM Clearing and settlement ID: JPE Valid from date in Swedish CSD system: June 28, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683931