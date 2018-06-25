A 2 MW facility is being planned by French developer Neoen at a depleted mining site in southern France. Despite the unquestionable value of bringing solar to an area contaminated with radioactive waste, the field still requires more action to secure the safety of its surrounding areas.The construction of a 2 MW solar park is currently being planned for the old uranium mining site of Bois Noirs in Saint-Priest-la-Prugne, in the Loire Departement, in the French southerm region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpe. According to a document from the local municipality, the project, which is currently under public ...

