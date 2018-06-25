

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably Monday on lingering worries over global trade after media reports suggested the U.S. government is planning more restrictions on Chinese technology investment.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 45 points or 0.83 percent at 5,342 in opening deals after climbing 1.3 percent on Friday.



Banks paced the decliners, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling between 1 percent and 1.6 percent.



Automaker Renault dropped 2.2 percent and Peugeot declined 1.5 percent.



Sanofi was little changed after its strategic alliance with Evotec in the field of diabetes reached its second beta cell therapy milestone.



Essilor was also trading flat after Italy's Luxottica bought the world's top manufacturer of optical glass sun lenses Barberini in a 140 million euro ($163 million) deal.



Catering and food service firm Elior Group gave up 2.8 percent. The company appointed Oscar Vela as the new Chief Executive Officer for its concession catering activities worldwide.



