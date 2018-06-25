BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today announces its decision not to proceed with the discretionary semi-annual tender offer in August 2018.

Over the twelve month period to 31 May 2018, the Company's shares traded at an average discount to net asset value ("NAV") per share of 4.7% (on a cum-income basis), and at the time of this announcement are trading at a 4.1% discount to NAV. Although these discount levels are slightly wider than a discount of 2.0% to NAV per share, the price at which any tender offer would be made, the Board has concluded that it is not in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to implement the tender offer in August 2018.

The Board will continue to monitor the levels of the discount and will review these when making its decision in respect of the next semi-annual tender offer opportunity later this year (expected to be announced in December 2018).

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

Date: 25 June 2018