Please be informed that ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 26 June 2018. Name: ViroGates ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061030574 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: VIRO ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 3,034,347 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 25 73 40 33 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 155530 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 4500 Health Care ------------------ This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance For further information, please contact Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance on +46 733 968 451 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683936